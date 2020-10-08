HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland has received a five-star rating for patient experience from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the top score in the federal agency’s ratings system.

The score is based on a summary of the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey, which assesses patient experiences. CMS’s star rating system scores hospitals on a one-to-five-star scale based on 10 publicly reported measures. The HCAHPS survey’s questions cover these areas:

Communications with nurses

Communication with doctors

Responsiveness of hospital staff

Communication about medicines

Discharge information

Care transitions

Cleanliness of hospital environment

Quietness of environment

Hospital rating

Willingness to recommend hospital

Also receiving a five-star rating for patient experience was sister hospital HSHS St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.