The Bond County Health Department has announced another round of free COVID-19 testing in Greenville.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will conduct the on-site testing at the Bond County Fairgrounds Saturday, October 31, and Sunday, November 1, from 8 AM to 4 PM each day.

Testing will be done in the covered area next to the track.

You can be tested whether or not you have COVID symptoms and must have a valid telephone number.