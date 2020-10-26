Garage & Car A Total Loss, Adjacent Property Damaged In Alice St. Fire

A garage and car were a total loss in a fire on Alice Street in Greenville early Sunday morning. Adjacent property also sustained damage.

The garage fire was reported at 4:42 AM Sunday in the 500 block of Alice Street. Greenville firefighters arrived to find the garage fully engulfed in flames. Mutual aid was provided by Mulberry Grove and Smithboro fire personnel.

Multiple exposure fires related to the initial blaze occurred.

A vehicle parked in the driveway next to the fire was a total loss. The residence adjacent to the fire received smoke and fire damage to the exterior car port area and attic above the car port. The neighboring home also received damage to the exterior siding from radiated heat.

Firefighters were on the scene for about five hours. Bond County EMS responded, but according to the fire report, there were no injuries.