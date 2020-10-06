GFPD Called To Farm Fires

Greenville firefighters responded to two agriculture-related incidents Monday.

At 5:26 PM, there was a call of a combine on fire in the 400 block of Rt. 127. Upon arrival, crews learned an overheated bearing had caused smoke. The combine driver stopped the machine before ignition and there was no fire or danger present. Fire personnel were on the scene for about 20 minutes.

At 6:20 PM, firefighters were called to a baler fire on West Ayers Road at Old Rt. 127. Crews used tank water and foam to combat the blaze, but the machine was destroyed at an estimated loss of $20,000. Fire personnel were on the scene for about an hour and 15 minutes.