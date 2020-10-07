GHS National Merit Student Recognized

A senior student at Greenville High School has been recognized in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Emma Nord is a commended student in the program, according to GHS Principal Kara Harris.

Commended students placed among the top 50,000 scorers, out of 1.5 million students who entered the scholastic competition by taking the 2019 preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

Emma received a letter of commendation from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Program. She is the daughter of Eric and Andrea Nord of Greenville.