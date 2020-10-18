Greenville Fire Protection District Responded to 3 Calls Sunday, Along with the Huge Field Fire Near Coffeen

Along with responding and fighting the huge field fire for over 10 hours Saturday, the GFPD was called out to three other fires.

The first was a chimney fire on Denzel street around 7PM, that fire was extinguished while fire fighters were in route. GFPD checked the home with a thermal camera before leaving.

The second and third calls were for corn field fires both in the over night hours. The first was where Buchmiller Road and Airport Road come together around 1:45AM Sunday. The fire burned around 50 feet of grass leading into a corn field. Firefighters were on that scene for a little over an hour.

The second field fire was just after 4AM Sunday morning were old Route 127 meets Route 127. This fire burned about a 100 feet of corn field before it was extinguished. Smithboro fire responded for mutual aid to both field fires.