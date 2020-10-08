Greenville Knights Of Columbus Remain Active

The Greenville Knights of Columbus Council #11707 continue to support many worthwhile community organizations.

Twice annually, the local Knights donate hamburger to the Bond County Food Pantry. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Knights have doubled their donation, contributing 400 pounds in 2020. The meat, which is purchased with the cooperation and support of Capri IGA, is available for free to Food Pantry patrons. Jennifer Jackson, manager of the Senior Center and the Food Pantry, said they service hundreds of individuals and families each month and are always in need of food donations.

The Greenville Knights also assist with the building rent twice annual for the Bond County Pregnancy Support Center. Under the direction of Brenda Harris, this organization provides services to new and expectant mothers and provides many needed items for infants. She said they serve many new mothers each month and provide support to the new families.

The Greenville Knights of Columbus recently held their annual Tootsie Roll drive, collecting donations to help those with intellectual disabilities. With the generous support of the community, the local organization far surpassed their $3,000 goal. Over the years, with the support of the local community, the Greenville Knights of Columbus have donated thousands of dollars to local organizations serving the special needs community.

Working with St. Lawrence Catholic Church, the Greenville Knights have created a YouTube channel and have recorded and uploaded Mass nearly every weekend since the Easter season, allowing those at home to celebrate Mass online with their local parish (search St. Lawrence Catholic Church on YouTube).

The local Knights organization recently spent several days doing cleanup and landscaping at St. Lawrence Catholic Church and in the St. Lawrence Cemetery. They also participated in the Novena for the Cause of Life prayer program.

Looking ahead, the Greenville Knights of Columbus are planning for winter sausage sales in place of the annual pancake and sausage day. They are also hosting a blood drive, will provide a dinner to all local emergency service personnel, and are making plans for their 25th anniversary celebration in 2021.

Recently, the Greenville Knights of Columbus were designated a Star Council. This award is given to chapters who show outstanding achievement in membership, insurance, programming, and operations.

Greenville Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Randy Alderman said, “During the pandemic, our local council has continually searched for ways we can serve the church and community. We have a dedicated group who are very committed to providing support wherever they can.”

The Greenville Knights of Columbus is a faith-based community service organization that meets on the first Thursday of each month. Membership is open to Catholic men, age 18 and over. For more information on the Greenville Knights of Columbus, visit www.GreenvilleKnights.com.