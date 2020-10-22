Greenville Man Sentenced For Sex Crimes

In Bond County Circuit Court, Austin L. Huyghe, age 20 of Greenville, entered into negotiated pleas of guilty to three criminal sex offense charges against three minors.

The defendant admitted to committing two counts of criminal sexual assault and a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The crimes occurred in June, July and August of 2019, and the three female victims were 13, 14 and 15 years of age.

Huyghe was sentenced to two six-year consecutive terms in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the two criminal sexual assault charges. He must serve at least 85 percent of the 12 years. Upon release, he will serve a minimum mandatory supervised release of three years.

The two charges alleged the victims were unable to give knowing consent to the acts committed.

On the aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge, the defendant was placed on probation for four years. This count alleged the crime was committed by use of force, holding the victim down. The probation does not begin until Huyghe is released from prison. State’s attorney Dora Mann said this was done at the request of the victims’ parents.

According to Mann, this will ensure the defendant obtains and completes sex offender treatment, as ordered by Judge Chris Bauer.

As part of the negotiated plea, another charge of criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse were dismissed.