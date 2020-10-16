Greenville To Seek Grant For Path

Greenville will be applying soon for a state grant to construct one eight-foot, concrete pedestrian and bicycle path from Louis Latzer Drive, south on Elm Street to near Route 40.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey reminded city council members the path first came up in a conversation with Greenville University officials about providing a place to walk along that stretch.

He said the path will be for everyone and noted the plan has been underway for quite a while.

Click below to hear his comments:

The city will be applying for an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant. Those funds come from the federal government and are disbursed by the state.

Scott Slemer, from the engineering firm of Juneau Associates, provided figures on the estimates costs for the project. Total project cost is estimated at $730,450. The federal share would be $581,360 and the local match would be $149,090.

Click below for more:

Slemer indicated there will be 10 right-of-way parcels to obtain, half from Greenville University and five from individual land owners.