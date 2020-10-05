HSHS Outpatient Diabetes & Nutrition Via Telehealth

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese and Highland and HSHS Holy Family Hospital are pleased to announce that they are offering outpatient diabetes and clinical nutrition services in person or via telehealth. For in-person services, staff will ensure all involved take appropriate safety precautions and socially distance.

The following services are again being offered, in person or via telehealth:

All medical nutrition therapy services (weight loss, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, malnutrition, celiac disease, fatty liver).

Diabetes Self-Management Program. Diabetes education services including insulin teaching, continuous glucose monitoring, glucometer teaching, diabetes self-care (healthy eating, being active, monitoring, taking medication, problem solving, reducing risks, healthy coping).

Diabetes Support Groups (also offered through Facebook – Search Diabetes Support Group: Bond, Madison and Clinton counties)

Diabetes Prevention Program

Eat Your Way to Better Health

Community education

“We are excited to be able to offer these services again,” said Megan Stanley, diabetes nurse educator. “Those with diabetes are in the higher risk category for COVID-19, so now more than ever it is important to keep your diabetes controlled.”

For questions or more information, contact Megan Stanley, diabetes nurse educator, at 618-526-5743, or Kayla Barnes, registered licensed dietitian, at 618-526-5336.