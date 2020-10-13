IL Officials Urge Everyone To Get Flu Shot

Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever as we brace for a dual outbreak of flu and COVID-19 this fall and winter. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and local health departments across Illinois are challenging everyone to roll their #SleeveUp to get a flu shot and help protect not only themselves, but those around them.

“There is the potential that people could become co-infected with both flu and COVID-19,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Although a COVID-19 vaccine is still being developed and tested, we do have a vaccine to combat this season’s anticipated flu viruses. I want to challenge everyone to roll their #SleeveUp and show us you that you’ve received your flu shot and are committed to protect those around you.”

Show your support by using the hashtag #SleeveUp on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok) and show you care about the health of those around you and are doing your part to #FightFlu. For the IDPH #SleeveUp social media toolkit, please visit http://www.dph.illinois.gov/sleeveup.

By increasing the number of people who are vaccinated, we can help reduce the number of flu illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths, which can in turn help reduce the burden on our medical system and save medical resources for patients with COVID-19.

Wearing a mask, washing your hands often, getting a flu vaccine, and watching your distance are four simple actions that everyone, especially people at higher risk of developing serious flu complications, should take to help reduce the spread of flu.

Mask Up: Cover your nose and mouth with a mask when out in public.

Lather Up: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

Sleeve Up: Roll up your sleeve to get a flu shot.

Back Up: Keep 6 feet of distance between you and others.

The more people vaccinated against flu, the more people protected from flu. Learn more: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/season/protect-your-health.html.