In-Person School Suspended In Pocahontas

An increase in positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students has led to in-person instructions at Pocahontas School being called off for Monday and Tuesday.

Remote learning is underway the two days.

Bond County Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson said during the two days, a deep cleaning of the school will occur and additional mitigation efforts will be put into place.

Olson told WGEL after the two days, district officials will make a determination whether or not the in-person shutdown will continue.

As of last Friday, Unit 2 had 12 staff members and 73 students in quarantine. Since August 1, the district has had 23 staff members and 32 students test positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Olson advised parents he will continue to monitor district and county metrics to determine if and when the third through eighth grade students will transition to four days in-person. It was hoped this could occur as early as November 2.

Kindergarten, first and second grade students in the district have already gone back to four days per week in-person.

The school district is encouraging all community members to maintain safe social distances, wear masks in public and practice good hand hygiene.