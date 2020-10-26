Intermittent Lane Closures On Rt. 140 In Bond, Madison Counties

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced intermittent lane closures on IL Rt. 140 in Bond & Madison Counties, between Rt. 4 and Rt. 127, beginning Wednesday, October 28, weather permitting.

Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to make pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by December 2020.

Drivers may experience delays when traveling through the work zone. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Christ Bros. Asphalt, Inc. of Lebanon, IL.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.