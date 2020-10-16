Investigation Into Fatal Traffic Crash

Bond County Coroner Anthony R. Brooks is reporting that an investigation continues by the Bond County Sheriff’s Department and the Bond County Coroner’s Office into a fatal vehicle traffic accident that occurred Thursday at 4:30 AM on Jamestown Road 2.2 miles south of Illinois Route 143.

27 year old John P. Jackson III, of Addieville, Illinois, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 5:22 am by Coroner Brooks.

Jackson was the sole occupant of a Hyundai 4 door passenger car that was traveling southbound on Jamestown Road. The preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle left the roadway on the right side, traveled through brush and trees and rolled over, coming to rest against a tree.

Jackson was ejected from the vehicle.