KC Diagnostic Medical Sonography Pinning

The Kaskaskia College Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program held its 20th Annual Pinning Ceremony on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in the Life Long Learning Center located on the main campus.

Students Tabatha Jackowski of Mt. Vernon and Kaylee Lueken of Champaign were honored for Outstanding Scholarly Abilities in the program

Pictured above are the graduates and instructors. Front row, seated (L-R) Michaela Milligan, Springfield; Alexandria Sasse, Vandalia; Faye Etcheson, Vandalia; Kaylee Lueken, Champaign; Jessica Murphy, Thompsonville Back row, standing (L-R) Cindy Hoffmann, KC DGMS Program Coordinator; Jill Tally, KC DGMS Adjunct Faculty; Rachel White, Hoyleton; Abbey Garrett, Kinmundy; Tabatha Jackowski, Mt. Vernon; Maria Ochoa, Fairmont; Kyla Thompson, Columbia; and Candace Sloat, KC DGMS Adjunct Faculty