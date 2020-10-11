KC & SIUC Sign Agreements To Ease Student Transition

Kaskaskia College and Southern Illinois University at Carbondale have signed 23 new articulation agreements that will ease the transfer process for KC graduates to continue their baccalaureate studies at SIUC. Through this partnership, students complete the first two years of their baccalaureate degree at KC and transfer to SIUC to complete their education. The savings to the student are significant.

The agreements cover several programs: agriculture, business, early childhood education, radiologic technology, culinary arts, and cybersecurity. KC President George Evans said the agreements reflect the strong partnership between the two institutions. “We are very pleased to be working side by side with SIU to greatly enhance the opportunities for our students. It’s agreements like these that provide stronger and more affordable learning avenues for the students in our district.” Evans also credited the faculty of both institutions for working together to make these agreements possible. “It’s shared governance, it is their faculty and our faculty coming together on course content which allows for seamless transitions for the student’s benefit.”

SIUC Chancellor Austin A. Lane echoed President Evans’ comments. “This newest articulation agreement continues to cement our strong partnership with Kaskaskia College,” SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane said. “There are now nearly 50 agreements with Kaskaskia College that work to ensure students receive everything necessary for a seamless transition in continuing toward their educational goals. With 635 agreements involving more than 70 institutions, SIU Carbondale continues to pave the way for students to find their passion and achieve success.”

The programs of study are as follows:

Associate in Arts – Business —> Bachelor of Science – Accounting (ACCT) Online

Associate in Applied Science – Business Accounting —> Bachelor of Science – Accounting (ACCT) Online

Associate in Arts – Business —> Bachelor of Science – Accounting (ACCT)

Associate in Applied Science – Business Accounting—> Bachelor of Science – Accounting (ACCT)

Associate in Applied Science – Agriculture Business —> Bachelor of Science – Agribusiness Economics (ABE)

Associate in Science – Agriculture Science —> Bachelor of Science – Agricultural Systems & Education (AGSE) General Agriculture

Associate in Arts – Psychology —> Bachelor of Science – Child & Family Services (CFS)

Associate in Arts – Early Childhood Education —> Bachelor of Science Child & Family Services (CFS)

Associate in Arts – Early Childhood Education —> Bachelor of Science – Early Childhood (ECHD) Preschool/Primary

Associate in Applied Science – Early Childhood Education —> Bachelor of Science – Early Childhood (ECHD) Preschool/Primary

Associate in Arts – Business —> Bachelor of Science – Finance (FIN)

Associate in Arts – General —> Bachelor of Arts – Geology (GEOL)

Associate in Science – General —> Bachelor of Science – Geology (GEOL)

Associate in Applied Science – Medical Office Assistant —> Bachelor of Science – Health Care Management (HCM)

Associate in Science – Agricultural Science —> Bachelor of Science – Horticulture (HORT) Production Horticulture (General)

Associate in Applied Science – Culinary Arts —> Bachelor of Science – Hospitality, Tourism & Event Management (HTEM)

Associate in Arts – Business —> Bachelor of Science – Management (MGMT)

Associate in Applied Science – Business Management Option —> Bachelor of Science – Management (MGMT)

Associate in Art – Business —> Bachelor of Science – Marketing (MKTG)

Associate in Applied Science – Business Marketing Option —> Bachelor of Science – Marketing (MKTG)

Associate in Applied Science – Cyber Defense —> Bachelor of Science – Information Technology (ITEC)

Associate in Applied Science – Network Administration —> Bachelor of Science – Information Technology (ITEC)

Associate in Applied Science – Radiologic Technology —> Bachelor of Science Radiologic Sciences (RADS) MRI/CT, Radiology Education/Management, Radiation Therapy Technology

With these agreements, Kaskaskia College has nearly two hundred signed articulation agreements with four-year colleges and universities, up from just 39 two years ago. For Vice President of Instructional Services Dr. Ashley Becker the agreements showcase KC’s commitment to providing students as many opportunities and pathways as possible to pursue their academic and career aspirations. Evans added, “These agreements are a solid contract to assure mom and dad, and the student that as long as the student completes the work and achieves passing grades, they are going to finish on time, and in a very affordable manner.” KC is currently working on additional agreements with SIUC as well as with other colleges to further expand student opportunities.