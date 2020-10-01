Kleinik Shares COVID Story & Plasma

Greenville resident Sandy Kleinik is a COVID survivor and is urging those like her to donate plasma for others afflicted with the virus.

She said thankfully, she did not have a severe case. She was made aware of it when she was swimming with friends in August. A friend handed her a flower and someone commented that it smelled nice. Sandy couldn’t smell it, which she recognized as a symptom of COVID-19. She also lost her sense of taste.

Click below to hear more:

One of Kleinik’s cousins was harder hit by COVID and she learned from his wife he began to get better after receiving plasma from someone who had also had the virus.

Kleinik said she had the idea to donate plasma and started doing research. She said there is an urgent need for donations. She drove to Fairview Heights to make the donation, which she said was quick and painless. She said this year’s been rough and she hopes everyone who can make a positive difference should try to.

Click below to hear more:

Kleinik said she donated two units of plasma and hopes others who have recuperated from COVID will think about doing the same.