KPD Egg-Tober

It’s a new twist on Halloween.

The Kingsbury Park District is inviting district residents to participate in Egg-Tober.

KPD Recreational Programmer Kayla Curry said since no one is sure exactly what Halloween will look like this year, they wanted to try and bring some fun to the residents in the district. For those who sign up, the KPD will deliver orange and black eggs filled with peanut-allergy friendly candy. The eggs will be placed in front yards starting October 16th, on Fridays or Saturdays. The cost is $15.

Curry said the initial reaction by residents to the program was very good, causing it to be expanded. She said they initially had eight people signed up, because they could only find that many orange eggs. She was able to find black eggs, too, so they can do more. Residents of the Glenwood are filling the eggs.

Registration can be accomplished at KingsburyParkDistrict.com.