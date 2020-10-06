Library Coloring Contest

Local boys and girls, if you like to color, you are invited to enter the Greenville Public Library’s latest contest.

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL the library is always looking for creative ways to engage the community during the pandemic. Children up to 10 years of age are invited to participate. There will be coloring sheets for those age 0-6 and different sheets for those 7-10. All completed coloring sheets need to be received by the library by Wednesday, November 11.

Click below to hear more about the contest:

Coloring sheets can be found on the library’s website, GreenvillePublicLibrary.org, or the city’s website, GreenvilleIllinois.com.

For more information, call the library at 664-3155.