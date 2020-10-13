Library Hosting Halloween Cemetery Walk

Halloween is Saturday, October 31, and the Greenville Public Library invites you to celebrate by learning some local history.

A Cemetery Walk is being held by the library.

Jo Keillor, library director, said the event will be in Montrose Cemetery. Local historians Kevin Kaegy and John Goldsmith will present stories of people buried there. Masks should be worn and social distancing is encouraged. Spaces are limited so reservations are required. There is no fee, but donations will be accepted.

Two tours will be presented, the first staring at 10 a.m. and the second at 11 a.m.

Make reservations by calling the library at 664-3115.