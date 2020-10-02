Man With Greenville Address Charged In Breese Shooting

A man with a last known address in Greenville has been charged in the Breese shooting that occurred last Monday afternoon.

A 9-1-1 call was received by Breese Police just before 5 PM on Monday, September 28.

According to court documents, 18 year old Kenny Balfour, who’s last known address was in Greenville, is charged with Aggravated Battery. The charge alleges Balfour shot Cody Gates in the abdomen with a 40 caliber handgun.

Balfour was taken into custody less than 15 minutes after the emergency call was placed.

Following the shooting, Breese Police Chief Bob Fix advised two people were taken by ambulance to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. One was treated for injuries and released. The other individual was treated, then airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.

Balfour remains in the Clinton County Jail pending $100,000 bond.