McCracken Receives Rural Physician Of Excellence Award

At a special ceremony last Friday evening, Dr. Boyd A. McCracken of Greenville was honored with the presentation of the Illinois Rural Health Association’s 2020 Rural Physician of Excellence award.

Dr. McCracken retired earlier this year after 43 years as a doctor in Bond County. He was recognized by HSHS Holy Family Hospital President and CEO Kelly Sager, who correlated the Greenville’s theme of “Arms Wide Open” with Dr. McCracken’s approach to patient care.

Dr. Tracy Hall and Dr. McCracken were partners many years in the same medical office. She nominated him for the award and spoke about his dedication to the people of Bond County.

Margaret Vaughn, executive director of the Illinois Rural Health Association presented the award, then Dr. McCracken spoke. He said the award wasn’t about him, but the people of the community who brought him warmth and nurturing. He also thanked his staff and nurses and said the award went to them, too.

In attendance was Dr. McCracken’s wife, Janet, and his children Sarah, Emily and David.