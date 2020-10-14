MGHS Classes Temporarily Shut Down

There has been a temporary shutdown of in-person classes at Mulberry Grove High School due to COVID-19 cases.

Superintendent Bobby Koontz notified district parents and students earlier this week that individuals in Unit 1 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Wednesday was the first day high school in-person classes were not held. Koontz advised it is hoped the students can return to school Monday, October 19.

Elementary and junior high students in the district are continuing in-person learning, using the same protocols that have been followed.

The superintendent said high school students were expected to work remotely Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Friday is a scheduled remote learning day in the district.

Koontz told WGEL he continues to work with the Bond County Health Department in monitoring COVID-19 cases.

To prevent the spread of the virus at school, district personnel are doing deep cleaning and disinfecting of the high school and all common areas.

Staff members and/or students, who were identified as having prolonged close contact to COVID-19 cases, will be required to quarantine.