More On Saturday’s Massive Field Fire

In a perfect illustration of the teamwork that exists between local fire protection districts and the dedication of our local volunteer firefighters, nearly 40 departments from nine counties came together Saturday to battle a massive field fire.

Sparks from a passing train are believed to have started the fire around Coffeen and the surrounding area Saturday afternoon. Shoal Creek fire personnel received the first call around 1:00 p.m. Saturday. Over the course of about 10 hours, the fire reportedly burned 10,000 acres and covered 15 square miles.

Shoal Creek Chief Kent Priddle told WGEL one home was lost on 6th Street in rural Coffeen. The home was a total loss and was occupied, but residents evacuated and were not hurt.

These photos were shared by the Greenville Fire Protection District…

Shoal Creek Fire Protection District Assistant Chief David Caulk was the incident commander Saturday. He shared some thoughts on Facebook, noting that the cards were stacked against firefighters from the beginning with 40 mile per hour wind gusts and sustained winds of 29 miles per hour. No measurable rain for weeks, and harvest season being underway added further complications.

Caulk pointed out that there were a few minor injuries among firefighters, with one requiring ER treatment.

Caulk said fire departments from as far away as Sangamon County responded and he estimated there were 300 firefighters involved.

The Greenville Fire Protection District responded Saturday with multiple pieces of equipment and personnel.

Greenville fire officials thanked the Carlyle and Highland-Pierron Fire Protection Districts or covering Greenville’s district on Saturday afternoon, while Greenville crews were assisting Shoal Creek firefighters.

These photos were shared by the Beckemeyer Volunteer Fire Department…

Below you’ll find the text of Shoal Creek Assistant Fire Chief David Caulk’s statement shared on Facebook:

Wow, what a past 30 hrs or so it has been. Yesterday was one for the books. Many of you have seen the posts regarding the Shoal Creek fire. I’m still processing it, but things are clear enough now that I can tell a bit of my side of the story.

When the call for a ground cover fire came in at 1:30 yesterday, the cards were already stacked against us. 40 mph gusts, with sustained winds of 29. No measurable rain for weeks, and harvest season in high throttle is a bad recipe to mix. Mother Nature was upset, and it was a struggle to beat her.

What started as an accidental spot fire along a rail line grew extremely quickly and when it was all over, the fire reached approximately 8 miles long. Current estimates are that around 10,000 acres burned. This included one family residence.

When a fire department is overwhelmed, we call mutual aid. But this was different. In 4 decades in the fire service I have never seen departments from 9 counties, with nearly 40 departments and hundreds of mostly volunteer members respond to a scene.

I have managed hundreds of scenes, but this one had no real playbook to follow. Managing 40 firefighters on a scene is one thing, but 40 departments is a totally different animal.

In the end, roughly 15 square miles burned. Once we got ahead of it, the war was won. There were a few minor injuries, with only one requiring ER treatment, which in itself is amazing.

There were departments there from Clinton to Sangamon counties, and Macoupin County to eastern Fayette County and every county in between. At this point a total head count is impossible, but conservatively I’m going to guess around 300 firefighters were involved.

I feel for the loss of the property owners. But I was inspired by the human spirit. These men and women dropped what they were doing on their weekends and came together with the same goal…to preserve property and protect lives. Everyone involved succeeded.

I would like to thank anyone and everyone who supported this effort. The response of citizens was overwhelming. Anything that was needed was provided by someone.

Something we can all learn from tragedy. When life turns things upside down, there is no politics, war, pandemic, election or protest. The true rural American spirit kicks in and everyone unites to achieve a goal.

If you know anyone that was involved in this fire, please give them a tip of the hat. It may be your neighborhood next time.

Thanks for listening, and please stay safe.

David Caulk, Sr.

Asst. Chief

Shoal Creek FPD.