Museum Display Unveiled

A brick display, to honor employees of DeMoulin Brothers and Company, was unveiled Friday afternoon at the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville.

The brief program was attended by 15 people. Speaking were Museum Curator John Goldsmith and Dr. Tom Dawdy, whose father worked for the company.

Goldsmith believes it is an important addition to the museum and one he said has been a long time coming. He said Friday was also a big day for the factory as well as the museum. Goldsmith said there are names of employees who were with the factory at the beginning and some that work there currently. Goldsmith said everyone who worked there is part of the story, whether they worked there for many years or just for a summer.

Forty bricks are currently engraved with employee names.

Bricks can be purchased for $100 apiece, and information on how to order is available on the website DeMoulinMuseum.org.

Anyone wishing to see the display can go to the museum at 205 South Prairie Street in Greenville and see it in front of the building.