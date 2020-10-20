Nearly 18% Of Bond County Voters Have Cast Ballots

As of Monday, nearly 18 percent of the registered voters in Bond County had cast ballots in the general election.

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert reported a total of 1,889 residents have voted, 982 by mail and 908 in person, using the early or grace voting methods.

Early voting at the county clerk’s office continues through November 2.

Grace voting, for those who are not registered, extends through election day, November 3.

Sybert said she is accepting applications for mail-in ballots through October 29.

The county clerk wants to impress upon those who have received a mail-in ballot that if they don’t intend to use it, they must return it to her office. The individual will then be able to vote at their polling place on election day, or can still vote early at the county clerk’s office.