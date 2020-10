The Benjamin Mills Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently conducted a grave marking ceremony at Harris Cemetery in Bingham, located in Fayette County.

The grave of Revolutionary War Soldier Wooten Harris was marked. He was a relative of DAR Chapter Regent Lisa Stephens.

Among those speaking at the ceremony were U.S. Congressman John Shimkus and Illinois State DAR Regent Sharla Luken.