PHOTOS: Great White Pelicans On Governor Bond

From WGEL fan Lori File:

I took a couple photos of the elusive Great White Pelicans on the lake yesterday. They are so reclusive, it is difficult to get close to them. They come out on the lake when no boats are present during the day. Last night, there was a full moon. We could see 100s of them along our shoreline hunting for fish. I could not get any night photos. They are here every spring and fall, but I don’t see them much in the summer. It is best to view the pelicans on kayaks because they stay in the shallows. Take some binoculars. Governor Bond Lake is really beautiful this time of year.