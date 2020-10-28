Pocahontas Man Facing Alleged Sex Offenses

Johnathon C. Mazur, age 37, of the Pocahontas area, has been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with six sex related offenses.

Mazur faces three Class X counts of alleged predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, and three Class 1 felony counts of alleged criminal sexual assault.

Each count alleges the victim is a 13-year-old female.

The state alleges the predatory criminal sexual assault of a child offenses occurred from July 27, 2019 to May 24, 2020, and the criminal sexual assaults took place on or about May 25, 2020 through October 2, 2020.

The range of imprisonment for convictions on the Class X charges is six to 60 years.