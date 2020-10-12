Preparation Underway For Salvation Army Campaign

The Bond County Salvation Army chapter is preparing for another fundraising campaign.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Mary Young, bell ringer coordinator, said the bells will once again be chiming this year in Greenville. She said she will be recruiting bell ringers starting in mid-October. There are about 690 different time slots that have to be filled. You can text or call Mary at 553-4353 to volunteer. Bell ringing shifts are one hour and the campaign begins November 23. There will be no ringing on Thanksgiving or on Sundays.

Bell ringers will be at Capri IGA, Dollar General and Buchheit. Safety precautions will be in effect, due to the pandemic.

Chapter Welfare Secretary Susan Bryant said the money raised late last year was used to help many people in need in a variety of ways. 97 individual people, 74 families, and 12 couples were served.

Last year’s goal of $26,000 was reached. This year’s goal is $26,500. Due to COVID-19, it is not known how much residents will be out during the campaign to donate in the kettles. That led to an early donation program being created by Young, according to Bryant.

Donations can be sent to Salvation Army Treasurer Jeff Hasenmeyer, in care of Bradford National Bank in Greenville.