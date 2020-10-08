Project Parenting Hosting Virtual Events

The Project Parenting Program in Bond County Community Unit 2 is having two special events this month.

A virtual story time is scheduled for October 13 at 11 a.m. on the Project Parenting Facebook Page.

A guest reader will be read the book My Body by Jill Ackerman.

No reservations are required, just go to the Facebook page.

On Tuesday, October 27 at 11 a.m., Project Parenting will have its first Virtual Playgroup.

It will feature singing, story time, finger plays and more. Every family that RSVPs will receive a free activity kit prior to the session that includes a copy of the book, a hands-on activity and a special treat for the children.

To make a reservation, call 664-5009, extension 2 or visit the Project Parenting Facebook page for the RSVP link.