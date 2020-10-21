Public Works Activity September Report

The September report for the Greenville Public Works Department shows a lot of work on the maintenance of grounds, and beautification efforts.

Employees spent 255 man hours on grass mowing, weed and brush trimming, brush pick-up, and tree trimming or removal.

There were 111 hours for city beautification and flower pot maintenance.

Concrete work on sidewalks totaled 158 hours while there were 114 hours spent on shoulder and ditch work.

Totals showed 88 hours for fire hydrant maintenance and another 71 hours in building and vehicle maintenance. Twenty-nine (29) hours were spent on water meter and water leak repairs.

The street sweeper ran 32 hours, and 11 hours were spent filling holes in streets with cold patch material.