RED BRICK CHURCH FIRE ON ROUTE 143

In the early morning hours of Saturday the 3rd, Highland-Pierron Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Illinois Route 143 east of Millersburg. The fire was at a vacant building known as the Red Brick Church that sits along Route 143 at Millersburg Road.

Damage to the building was extensive. Greenville, St. Rose, Wheatfield and Keyesport fire districts responded for mutual aid. Crews were on the scene for 3 hours using over 21,000 gallons of water. According to the HPFD the fire will be investigated by the State Fire Marshal to determine cause.