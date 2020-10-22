Rural Highland Fire Believed To Be Caused By Lightning

At 8:47 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, the Highland-Pierron Fire Department was dispatched to the report of a structure fire on Joshua Court in rural Highland. Mutual aid was requested from the St. Rose, Marine, and Grantfork fire departments.

The first arriving crew reported fire in the basement coming from a ruptured gas line. It is believed the home was struck by lightning, which grounded out an electrical wire in the basement causing the gas line to be pierced.

Within 6 minutes of the dispatch, crews were attacking the fire and after 12 minutes from being paged, the fire was reported to be out.

With the fire out, firefighters moved to overhauling and securing the home, and all crews were cleared from the scene within about an hour and a half.

Damage was contained to some charring on the basement ceiling, causing smoke damage throughout the rest of the residence.

While scattered storms were predicted for our area, the intensity of the storm was a surprise. Highland-Pierron fire officials reported the threat of lightning is a good reminder to have working smoke detectors on every level of your home and a family escape plan. If you are ever concerned that your house may have been struck by lightning, call 911 immediately and have your local fire department investigate.