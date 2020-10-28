Seiler Challenging Wilhour For State Rep

For the second straight election, the candidates for representative in Illinois’ 107th District are Democrat David Seiler and Republican Blaine Wilhour.

Wilhour is currently in office, having won the 2018 election.

Seiler, a resident of Effingham and a history professor at Lake Land College, visited WGEL earlier this week. He said despite COVID-19, he has been campaigning and supporting the state tax referendum. He said he hears a lot from voters on the topic and he believes it’s important to pass the legislation or he anticipates a tax hike on everyone.

Seiler said he believes legislators can do good things for the people. He said government and business need to work together. He said he represents the working class and he plans to have “community classrooms” once a week throughout his district to discuss various topics.

Candidate Seiler supports more road construction in Illinois, including the completion of four lanes on Routes 50 and 51 in the district.