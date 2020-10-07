Senior Center Can Help With Medicare Part D

Open enrollment for Medicare Part D begins soon.

The Bond County Senior Center can help county residents review their benefits.

The senior center offers the prescription service at no charge.

Senior Center Director Jill Ohnesorge said Part D open enrollment begins on October 15th and runs through December 7th. Those on Medicare are welcome and encouraged to look at their plans and ensure that the plan they are on will still cover the medications they take and is the best plan for your money. There are counselors on staff at the Senior Center to help with this.

Ohnesorge said the senior center is scheduling appointments now. They are available at various times each day, Monday through Friday. Most are an hour long. No face to face meetings are planned, due to COVID-19. When you make appointment, you will be asked if you have a Medicare.gov account yet and you will be asked to have your pharmacist send a copy of your prescriptions. Ohnesorge said once everything is collected, the counselors will call you at a specified time. If you need to meet in person to exchange paperwork, you will meet the counselor in the parking lot of the Senior Center. There is no charge for the service, but donations are welcome.

Appointments can be made by calling the senior center at 664-1465.