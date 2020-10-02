Senior Center White Crane Program Returning

A popular Bond County Senior Center fundraiser is returning in mid-October.

Jill Ohnesorge, senior center executive director, told WGEL White Crane is coming back on Wednesday, October 14th. She said it is a fundraiser to help support the Bond County Senior Center and the vital services it provides, including the food pantry.

Ohnesorge says volunteers prepare the food and deliver it to local businesses. She said White Crane has been one of their best fundraisers and is another way the Center can serve the community.

If you want a meal, the order must be in no later than 12:30 PM on Tuesdays. The meals go out Wednesday morning.

White Crane, which has been offered by the senior center for over 10 years, runs from October through May.

Persons can get a menu or place orders by calling the center at 664-1465, faxing 664-1478, or sending an email to darleen.jones@bondseniors.org.

Ohnesorge said orders are delivered or persons can order a meal and pick it up.

She expressed her appreciation to the volunteers in the White Crane program, and thanked those in the community who support it.