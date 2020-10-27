September Animal Control Report

The September report from Bond County Animal Control Officer Jim Hess has been released.

Last month, Hess received 35 complaints about animals, 19 originating from people outside of Greenville and the rest from Greenville residents.

Nine dogs and six cats were impounded with seven of the dogs and one cat released to their owners.

Two dogs and seven cats were euthanized.

Two dogs were adopted.

The one wild animal report was about a raccoon. Hess learned of two animal bites, one to a Greenville resident, and the other to someone elsewhere in the county.