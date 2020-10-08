SSD Board Annual Tasks, Ambulance Discussion

The Bond County Special Service District Board met Tuesday morning to take care of annual duties.

An ordinance was passed to keep the tax rate, for taxes paid next year, at 10 cents per $100 assessed valuation. In another ordinance, the tax levy was set at $110,000.

The district’s budget and appropriations ordinance was approved. The budget shows income from taxes of $110,000.

Expenditures in the budget include $70,000 for ambulance and fire district equipment, $17,000 for insurance and maintenance costs, and $3,000 for professional fees.

Budgeted funds appropriated total $90,000 and if that can be followed for the year, there would be a balance of $20,000.

The board went into executive session to discuss contract negotiations for ambulance service. The current contract is with HSHS.

No action was taken at the end of the closed session. The SSD Board will meet again the morning of Tuesday, October 13 to continue the discussion about the ambulance service contract.