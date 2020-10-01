Support Group For Unemployment & Income Loss

Between the pandemic and a slow economy, many people in our area are involuntarily unemployed or have lost business or income. If you are in that situation, you will want to check out the new Bond County Employment Support Group that is meeting on Tuesday evenings through November 17.

Mark and Elizabeth Sargis lead the group. Elizabeth grew up in the area and returned in 2019 to live and work in Greenville. She and her husband Mark, an attorney from Chicago, have experience mentoring colleagues through career planning and job change. Having recently lost Elizabeth’s job and some of Mark’s business due to the pandemic, they can relate to your struggles. They encourage anyone who is seeking to improve their employment or business opportunities to try out the drop-in group. Group members share their experiences, encourage each other and share resources, tips, and techniques for effective résumé writing and design, networking, marketing of yourself or your business, use of social media, and interviewing.

For information, visit the group on Facebook or LinkedIn, reach out to Elizabeth at 630-781-7144 or sargis.more@gmail.com, or join them this Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Enter on the southwest side of the building. When entering the parking lot, continue on past the building and park near the covered entrance in the back. The meeting room will be the first room in the hall to the right just inside that entrance.