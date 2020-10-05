Sybert Recognized By State Association

Bond County Clerk and Recorder Meg Sybert has been honored by fellow clerks in the Illinois Association of County Clerks and Recorders.

She said there are four zones in the state and she was humbled to be named Clerk of the Year in Zone 1. There are 30 counties in the zone and she said she wouldn’t be able to do her job without the wealth of knowledge in those counties. Sybert also said she felt all clerks are the Clerks of the Year with everything going on this year.

County Clerk and Recorder Sybert was re-elected to remain Zone 1 secretary another two years.

She has been Bond County clerk and recorder since 2017.