The Latest County, Unit 2 & GU COVID Statistics

The Bond County Health Department has announced four new positive COVID-19 cases. They are a female under the age of 13, a male in his teens, a female in her 20’s, and a male in his 80’s.

That brings the county total to date to 371.

Of the positive cases, 43 are currently in isolation. 86 of their close contacts are currently quarantined.

Bond County has seen nine deaths from COVID since the pandemic began. The number of individuals in the hospital in Bond County has dropped to zero.

A total of 18,623 tests have been administered in Bond County.

The Bond County Unit 2 School District has released its latest COVID-19 report.

As of Wednesday, October 7, a total of four district staff members were quarantined. 20 students are currently in quarantine.

Since August 1 a total of 76 staff and 329 students have quarantined at some point.

The total number of known positive cases among district staff since August 1 is 14.

A total of 20 known positive cases have occurred among students since August 1.

Greenville University shared new COVID-19 statistics on Friday, October 9.

11,462 tests have been administered on their campus since the start of the fall semester.

There have been a total of 28 positive cases, 9 of which are currently active.

11,434 of the tests have been negative.

*All of these statistics can be found on the respective entity’s website.