There WILL be trick-or-treating in Greenville this year. It will be Halloween night – Saturday, October 31 – from 5:30 to 8 PM.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in an attempt to make things safe for children, the Greenville Police Department strongly recommends following the Halloween Guidance released by the IL Department of Public Health.

You are encouraged to practice social distancing, trick or treat only with family or household members, and maintain six feet between groups when approaching a house.

If you are symptomatic, do not participate in either trick-or-treating or passing out candy.

If you are high risk, you are encouraged to not participate this year, or at least take extra precautions, like gloves, extra distancing, or higher level masks.

Wear a mask while walking about to prevent inadvertent exposure.

Do not share costume masks or pops with others.

Use hand sanitizer often and/or wash hands before and after trick-or-treating.

Hand out candy in individual grab bags or Dixie cups and avoid using a candy bowl.

Avoid homemade treats this year, use only prepackaged, sealed candy.

Remember, only approach homes with the front porch light on.

You can see more guidelines for all types of Halloween festivities on our website, WGEL.com.