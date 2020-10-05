Trunk Or Treat & HCE Cancellations

Another community event in Greenville has been called off due to COVID-19.

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce will not have its annual Trunk or Treat for Halloween this year in downtown Greenville.

Chamber Executive Director Elaine McNamara said the chamber had hoped to find a way to make it happen, however, after consulting with officials and other colleagues, it was decided the chamber was not prepared to take on the event this year.

The Bond County Home & Community Education Association will not have their annual meeting or International Luncheon this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.