Tuesday Meeting Schedule

The Greenville City Council will meet Tuesday in the municipal building.

At 6:45 p.m., a special session will be conducted. The council members will discuss an application for state funds for an Elm Street pedestrian path project.

That will be followed by the regular October meeting of the council.

The agenda includes a COVID-19 update, a resolution on the pedestrian path application, and discussions about engineering services for Summer Avenue, work on LaDue Place, general liability insurance, council chamber audio and video equipment, a speed study, and a sidewalk budget policy.

The meeting can be viewed on the city of Greenville’s Facebook page.

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet in special session Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

The monthly sessions of the facilities and transportation, and finance committees will take place.

Superintendent Wes Olson will also give a COVID-19 update.

The meeting can also be seen on Google Meet.

The Greenville Public Library Board was to meet last week, however, the session was postponed due to lack of a quorum.

The meeting has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13 at the Bradford Room in downtown Greenville.