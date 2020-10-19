Two Dozen COVID-19 Cases Announced Monday

The Bond County Health Department has announced 24 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the overall total to date to 465.

The new positives include a female in her teens, a female in her 20’s, two females in their 40’s, two in their 50’s, three in their 60’s, a female in her 70’s, two males under 12, one male in his teens, two males in their 20’s, two men in their 30’s, two in their 40’s, two males in their 50’s, and 2 in their 60’s.

Of the current positive cases, 68 are in isolation.

161 of their close contacts are currently in quarantine.

Two people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Ten deaths in Bond County have been caused by the coronavirus.

Total number of tests administered in Bond County is up to 20,861.