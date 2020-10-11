Unique Planes & Skydiving At Greenville Airport

By
WGEL
-

The Greenville Airport had scheduled their annual open house to have been held this past Saturday, October 10. As has become common during the pandemic, those festivities had to be canceled out of an abundance of caution. However, several rides had been scheduled for individuals in some unique airplanes that were supposed to be part of the event. The Greenville Airport hosted those special guests this past Saturday who honored those scheduled rides in a variety of unique and very impressive machines.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR