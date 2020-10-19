Unit 2 FAFSA Informational Meeting

Bond County Unit 2 High School will offer a Virtual Financial Aid Informational Program via Zoom on Wednesday, October 21st, from 6:00-6:45 p.m.

The presentation is open to anyone who is interested in learning how the FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid, program can help pay for college.

Jill Klostermann, Director of Financial Aid at Kaskaskia College, will be sharing information regarding the financial aid process. Topics covered will include general eligibility requirements, understanding the FAFSA form, and what to expect once the FAFSA form is submitted. A time for questions and answers will be offered.

High school juniors and seniors and their parents are encouraged to attend.

A link to the meeting will be sent with the daily high school bulletin.

The program will be recorded and made available to those who are not able to attend. For more, call Bond County Unit 2 High School at 664-1370.