Unit One School Board Meeting: Covid Update, Property Tax

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education met Monday night and learned the first deposit of property tax money from Bond County was received last week.

Superintendent Bobby Koontz said it was just over $1 million.

Koontz advised the district continues to receive its monthly evidence based payments from the state.

After a few days off last week for in-person learning at the high school, due to COVID-19, classes are back to normal this week.

Koontz said there are currently 51 students, kindergarten through 12th grade, in quarantine. Active COVID-19 cases include five students and one staff member.

Parent teacher conferences are planned for Thursday and Friday of this week. Parents have the option of remote conferences or in person.

Red Ribbon Week will be observed next week at Mulberry Grove Elementary School.

The board hired Josias Parker as the high school junior varsity basketball coach.

A memorandum of understanding with Kaskaskia College was approved. Beginning next year, the state is requiring that a transitional math class be offered at the high school. It will be a fourth year math class for seniors only.

The memorandum with KC indicates those passing the transitional course with a “C” or better will be placed in the Math 101 class at Kaskaskia College, if they choose to attend there.