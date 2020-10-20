Unit Two Board Personnel Action

Personnel matters were addressed by the Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education Monday night.

Evan Rench was hired as a special education paraprofessional for the current school year.

Leaves of absence were granted to Krystine DaCorte and Amy Alderman.

The board approved volunteer high school coaches. They include Stan Pickett, Bart Caldieraro and Tyler Hutchinson in football, Jesse Shaw and Vaughn Robart in boys tennis, Amanda Goldsboro and Gayla Brauns in football cheerleading, Allyson Loucks and Gayla Brauns in basketball cheerleading, Madison Gerdes, Nancy Fritzsche and Ally Cantrill in girls basketball, Joe Alstat in baseball, and Troy Micnheimer and Kirsten Apponey in softball.